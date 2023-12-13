Inkycal v3 is a Raspberry Pi-Powered ePaper Dashboard for Your Desk
Aceinnolab has made the software open source under the reciprocal GNU General Public License 3. Additionally, Aceinnolab announced that the new Inkycal v3 features a custom-built display driver that improves efficiency. They have also slimmed down the Inkycal v3, reducing its thickness from 12mm to 10mm.
When you purchase the Inkycal, you will receive a fully pre-assembled unit, not a kit. This includes a Raspberry Pi Zero W, a 7.5″ E-Paper display, and a pre-flashed microSD card. Additionally, it comes with a specialized front panel cover featuring a modern black and white design, a 1m cable, and a slim E-paper driver board, all pre-soldered to the Raspberry Pi for your convenience.