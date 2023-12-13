Inkycal v3 is a Raspberry Pi-Powered ePaper Dashboard for Your Desk

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 13, 2023



Aceinnolab has made the software open source under the reciprocal GNU General Public License 3. Additionally, Aceinnolab announced that the new Inkycal v3 features a custom-built display driver that improves efficiency. They have also slimmed down the Inkycal v3, reducing its thickness from 12mm to 10mm.

When you purchase the Inkycal, you will receive a fully pre-assembled unit, not a kit. This includes a Raspberry Pi Zero W, a 7.5″ E-Paper display, and a pre-flashed microSD card. Additionally, it comes with a specialized front panel cover featuring a modern black and white design, a 1m cable, and a slim E-paper driver board, all pre-soldered to the Raspberry Pi for your convenience.

