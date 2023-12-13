Angie 1.4.0 Web Server Aligns with Nginx 1.25.3 Functionalities

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 13, 2023



Angie is a relatively new project established by some of the former core Nginx developers, aiming to surpass the original’s capability. The just released v1.4.0 is now production-ready, offering exciting new features. So, let’s take a look at them.

One of the most notable features in Angie 1.4.0 is the enhanced support for HTTP/3 connections to upstream servers in the HTTP proxy module, configurable via the “proxy_http_version” directive, which allows clients to use various HTTP versions while maintaining a seamless connection.

