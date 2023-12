25 Best Text Editors for Ubuntu and Other Linux

posted by Arindam Giri on Dec 13, 2023



There is no scarcity of text editors in the Ubuntu and the Linux ecosystem in general. They all come in different shapes and cater to various use cases. Earlier, we reviewed notepads like text editors and ultra-lightweight editors.

Now, it's time to bring all of them together and give you a complete list of text editors in Linux.

