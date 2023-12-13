2024 and the Linux Desktop: Cosmic, KDE Plasma 6, and Linux Mint News

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 13, 2023



Linux has been increasing its share of the desktop market, but 2024 promises a number of developments that could propel it to its best year yet.

“The year of the Linux desktop” has been a rallying cry for years, with Linux enthusiasts ever-hopeful that each new year would be the one where Linux goes mainstream on the desktop. While Linux has remained a niche player in the space — and the slogan has become something of a meme — there’s no denying that Linux is slowly increasing its presence on the desktop.

2024 promises to be one of the biggest years for the Linux desktop space, with several projects delivering advancements that will benefit users and corporations alike.

Read on