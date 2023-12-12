GNU/Linux (and ChromeOS) Up About 2% This Past Year

THE growth of GNU/Linux is not some statistical error. It seems like a real thing, even on desktops and laptops. Set aside for a moment servers, supercomputers, mobile and so on...

This month's data from statCounter (can be downloaded from this page) shows further gains, with worldwide estimate of usage at nearly 4% and even higher than we saw earlier this month.

W3Schools' log-files since 2003 show GNU/Linux growing from 2.2% to 4.0%.

At Wikipedia, which has its shortcomings , they say: "For desktop and laptop computers, Microsoft's Windows is the most used at 69%, followed by Apple's macOS at 21%, and Google's ChromeOS at 3.7% (in the US up to 7.9% ), and desktop Linux at 3.2%, so on traditional PCs Linux sums up to 7% share (ChromeOS is a different OS, but regular Linux can be added to it)."

So we're seeing something around 7% for GNU/Linux+ChromeOS verified across domains, including busy online hubs. One year ago GNU/Linux+ChromeOS were under 5% based on statCounter's numbers, which are claimed to be derived from 3 million sites' logs. █