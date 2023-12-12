Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero Allwinner H618 SBC follows Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
Banana Pi says they will provide a Ubuntu Desktop image for the board but have yet to provide a link in the board’s wiki. It may not matter that much because besides being an alternative to the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W (unless you want to use a MIPI CSI camera), it’s also a close carbon copy of the Orange Pi Zero 2W with the only difference between the 8GB eMMC flash used instead of a 16MB SPI flash, and the Orange Pi board have memory options from 512MB to 4GB. Nevertheless, that means that software for the Orange Pi board (Debian, Ubuntu, Android TV) should also work on the Banana Pi Board with minimal to no modifications.