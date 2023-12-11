today's leftovers
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-03 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #263
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2023-12-03 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (48/2023): Jollaboys Ltd. and MauiKit 4
Internet
The New Stack ☛ OpenSpeedTest: Check the Speed of your LAN via Web Browser
Imagine you’re developing an application for your internal network that requires a certain network speed to function properly.
[...]
OpenSpeedTest is a free, open source HTML5 network performance estimation tool that doesn’t require any client-side software or plugin to function. Once deployed, the tool can be accessed from a standard, modern web browser. Even better, OpenSpeedTest can be deployed with Docker. It uses a combination of NGINX and Alpine Linux to use very little resources on your Docker server.
SANS ☛ IPv4-mapped IPv6 Address Used For Obfuscation, (Sat, Dec 9th)
A reader submitted an unusual URL:
Open Hardware/Modding
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Detects Ghost Aircraft Using SDR
Angelina Tsuboi is using a Raspberry Pi to detect false aircraft using SDR and a little help from Hey Hi (AI) to sort the real planes from the fake ones.
peppe8o ☛ How to Control WS2812B (Neopixel) from Raspberry PI Pico with MicroPython
This tutorial will show you how to connect and control a Neopixel from Raspberry PI Pico [...]
