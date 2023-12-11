One of the ways our environment is different from usual ones is that we have a bunch of different systems and services that lots of people log in to. We have a long standing central syslog server that collects syslog logs from all of our Linux servers, and one of the things we've long used it for is to search for all of the recent logins across our environment for a particular person. We don't do this all that often but we do it often enough that we have a script for it (which basically boils down to grep with the right patterns).