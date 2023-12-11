TQ MBa8MP-RAS314 i.MX 8M Plus single board computer targets industrial, medical, and transportation applications

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2023



TQ has recently introduced a single board computer (SBC) called MBa8MP-RAS314. This industrial SBC is built on the TQMa8MPxL embedded module powered by the i.MX 8M Plus Arm Cortex-A53 processor developed by NXP and incorporates all the interfaces of the processor.

The MBa8MP-RAS314 single board computer (SBC) finds many applications across various industries due to its features and versatility. In the medical field, it can be found in equipment for sleep monitoring, HMI eye laser systems, dialysis system control, and patient monitoring. In transportation, it can be used for in-vehicle diagnostics and acts as a gateway. Its capabilities extend to industrial automation, where it contributes to optical inspection systems, soft PLCs, programmable control, machine control, and maintenance systems.

