Pamac Now Supports Libadwaita and Fully Adapts to GNOME 45

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2023



In Arch’s ecosystem, the way users install and manage software is undergoing a shift. While the traditional command line approach with tools like Pacman continues to be popular among seasoned users, many gravitate towards more user-friendly GUI tools. Among these, Pamac stands out as a notable example.

Serving as a convenient and intuitive alternative to Pacman, Pamac offers a seamless experience in software management, blending the simplicity of a GUI with the robustness of Arch’s package management system. And with each new version, it gets better, as with the just released Pamac 11.7.0.

