SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini with Dual-Core Xtensa Processor

Affordable MicroFlex MCUs based on various ESP32 modules

Plug-and-play network camera starts at $14.90

9to5Linux

Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Ship with Optional Wayland Session, Improved Installer

With six months away from the final release in late April 2024, Lubuntu 24.04 LTS already looks to be an exciting release for fans of the lightweight LXQt desktop environment. I said it before and I’ll say it again, 2024 is the year of the Wayland desktop, and Lubuntu 24.04 LTS will not disappoint its users.

Open Hardware/Modding: Sparkfun, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino

Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETA Release
This is the BETA release for Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia”
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 changes in the context of Red Hat OpenShift workloads
Workloads that need to adapt to the changes will typically share some activity patterns
Alpine Linux 3.19 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.19 as a major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
Zorin OS 17 Beta Released with Quick Settings, Spatial Desktop, and More
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the general availability for public testing of the beta version of the upcoming Zorin OS 17 release, which promises new and exciting features.
Links 10/12/2023: Second Belmarsh Tribunal For Assange, EU Legislates for Buzzwords
Links for the day
ext4 data corruption in 6.1 stable tree
stable kernels before 6.5
The Wine development release 9.0-rc1 is now available.
Unvanquished 0.54.1 is here
This release is mostly meant as a technical update
Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.4 as the third ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux (TWIL), LINUX Unplugged, and Free Software Security Podcast
Integrity, Authenticity, and Security
Pamac Now Supports Libadwaita and Fully Adapts to GNOME 45
Pamac 11.7.0 brings libadwaita and GNOME 45 integration for full adaptivity and Phosh support for versatile use
TQ MBa8MP-RAS314 i.MX 8M Plus single board computer targets industrial, medical, and transportation applications
TQ has recently introduced a single board computer (SBC) called MBa8MP-RAS314
Raspberry Pi 5 Goes Under the X-ray
Most Hackaday readers will know to some extent what lies inside their computer
5 things I learned from using Ubuntu
I am new to the Linux world, and there's a lot that I learned in my journey with using Ubuntu
Debian 12.4 Arrives with EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Fix
Discover the latest Debian 12.4 release, addressing critical bug advisories and security issues with kernel-image-6.1.0-15.
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux ERP Software
All of the software featured in this article is released under a freely distributable license
Review: Lernstick 12
Lernstick is a portable and secure learning and working environment for school and at home that can be installed on external storage media
How to Skip Blanks While Paste in LibreOffice Calc
This guide explains how to paste by skipping empty cells in LibreOffice Calc.
Linux Mint 21.3 "Virginia" Beta is Out for Testing
Round up of the new features of Linux Mint 21.3 Beta which is now available to download and test.
Mission Center Now Shows Intel GPU Usage, Available as AppImage
Intel GPU support has been added to the Linux system monitor app Mission Center
postmarketOS // How to become a Trusted Contributor
We considered making a process for becoming a Core Team member as well
Linux 6.7-rc5
xmas release
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, LOSS Weekly, and Many New Videos
mostly new Indivious links
December 2023 ISO refresh with a brand-new LTS kernel
The December 2023 release of refreshed ISO images brings the latest LTS 6.6 kernel
Android Auto Gets Updated to Make Parking A Bit Hassle-free
UP 7000 SBC review – Part 2: Ubuntu 22.04 on a fanless Intel N100 single board computer
The UP 7000 is a credit card-sized Alder Lake-N single board computer that can be used as an alternative to the Raspberry Pi 5 for industrial applications
from worst terminal to merely mediocre
what if we track damage and draw directly to the front buffer? This should be faster
Devices With Linux or Open Hardware: Mostly ESP32
Games: Proton Experimental and Must-Play Metroidvanias Bundle
Two new articles by Liam Dawe
Cubemap 1.5.0 released
This was a long time coming
Jami: A Versatile Open-Source Distributed Communication App
Installing and using Jami to give you a walkthrough of how it works, and what you can expect from it
OSMC's December update is here
fifth iteration of our flagship device
Are You Being Tracked? Here's How Your Android Device Might Be Monitoring You
Hold Off Debian Upgrades: Kernel 6.1.64 ext4 Bug Alert
A data corruption bug in Linux kernel 6.1.64-1 with possible data loss on ext4 file systems
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Mozilla
This Week in GNOME: #125 Portalled USB Devices
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 01 to December 08
New Godot Forum and Godot 4.2.1 RC 1
Some Godot news
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOPS and Threads, Linux in the Ham Shack
new podcast and new episode
Pactus, Transmission, Motrix, Pidgin, and Other Software
Linux Blamed for Everything (Even Unpatched Systems, Years-Old CVEs)
FUD tactics?
Media Talks About Android, Linux, macOS Security Issues While Microsoft Blames Windows Holes on "Russia"
missing the Big Story
Microsoft People Control People From Within ('Secure' Boot and BSOD)
the same old tactic, taking over the rival
AMD Moves One Step Ahead With RDNA 4 "GFX12" GPU Enablement, Adds New Patches In Linux
AMD has enabled further support for its next-gen RDNA 4 "GFX12" GPUs in Linux, as Team Red adds new patches for their AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler
8 Best Free and Open Source Translators
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Tumbleweed gets LLVM, Sudo, GCC Updates
This week openSUSE Tumbleweed has been on a constant roll as consecutive snapshots arrive with fresh software updates
Personal FreeBSD PKGBASE Update Server
People that like to use custom FreeBSD version or enterprise corporate world that needs to fulfill many compliance regulations
diffoscope 253 released
This version includes the following changes
The Surprising Thing A Facebook Content Blocker Showed Me
Recently, I’ve been doing something with my Facebook feed that feels surprisingly telling
PipeWire 1.0 - An interview with PipeWire creator Wim Taymans
Wim Taymans is a Fedora contributor and the creator of PipeWire, the system service that takes audio and video handling under Linux to the next level
Games: Far Cry 6, World of Goo, SEGA, Steam Deck, and More
half a dozen from Liam Dawe
How to turn off trending searches on Android
Kali vs. ParrotOS: 2 versatile Linux distros for security pros
Two Linux distributions -- Kali Linux and ParrotOS -- can help enterprises fill in their security gaps
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.5, Linux 6.1.66, Linux 5.15.142, Linux 5.10.203, Linux 5.4.263, Linux 4.19.301 and Linux 4.14.332
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.5 kernel
Plasma Browser Integration 1.9
I’m pleased to announce the immediate availability of Plasma Browser Integration version 1.9
The Transitional Journey of openSUSE’s Logo Rebranding
The open-source world is in the midst of an exciting transformation as the openSUSE community prepares to phase in a new project logo
Linux Mint 21.3 Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.0
After confirming that the beta version of Linux Mint 21.3 will be coming this week, the Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of all three Linux Mint editions, which can be downloaded right now.
Freespire 10: What’s New in PC/OS’s Latest Free Desktop Distro
Freespire 10 debuts! Based on Ubuntu 22.04, powered by Linux kernel 6.2
GNOME Shell 45.2 Update Rolling out to Ubuntu 23.10
The first point release to GNOME Shell 45 only hit Ubuntu 23.10 at the end of last month
Jami: A Versatile Open-Source Decentralized Communication App
Installing and using Jami to give you a walkthrough of how it works
This week in KDE: DMA fence deadlines and lots of bug-fixing
The bug-fixing marathon continued this week
Garuda – A Modern Lightweight and Customizable Linux Distro
Garuda Linux is a rolling-release Linux distribution designed for x86-64 architecture
FESCo election: Interview with Jonathan Wright
This is a part of the Elections Interviews series
How to Hide Columns and Rows in LibreOffice and OpenOffice
Hiding unnecessary columns and rows improves readability and helps you focus your attention on the most crucial information. Whether you're working with financial data, complex formulas, or extensive product lists, this simple technique can significantly improve your productivity while using LibreOffice or OpenOffice.
6 Best Linux Virtualization Software for 2024
We’ll help you simplify the decision-making process of choosing the right solution by highlighting the six best virtual machine software for Linux in 2023
Calliope 10.0: creating music playlists using Tracker Miner FS
This fixes a couple of long standing issues I wanted to tackle
A format that does one thing well or one-size-fits-all?
The Unix philosophy states that we ought to design programs that “do one thing well”