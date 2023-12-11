Open Hardware/Modding: Sparkfun, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2023-12-08 Mini Marvels: ESP32 & AS7331 Supercharge Your IoT Ideas!
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2023-12-07 [Sparkfun] Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2023
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to turbo-charge your Raspberry Pi 5 with an NVMe boot drive
The Raspberry Pi 5 introduced PCIe connectivity to the model B form factor and with it we are slowly seeing a number of boards for NVMe SSDs. The first was Pineberry Pi’s Hat Drives, followed by Pimoroni’s NVMe Base. The official Raspberry Pi M.2 board is just on the horizon, as the PIP, a Raspberry Pi word for PCIe Peripheral, specification has just been released.
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 Goes Under The X-ray
Most Hackaday readers will know to some extent what lies inside their computer, even if this is only at a block diagram level listing the peripherals. But what is physically on a modern computer board? [Jeff Geerling] has subjected a Raspberry Pi 5 to a medical imager, and shares with us the many layers of parts and PCB he found there. With a six-layer board and a heap of large BGA chips on it, there’s a lot to look at.
Hackaday ☛ Binary Clock Kit Blips Again
Back in 1978, the world was a bit different. There was no Raspberry Pi, no Internet, and not even an ESP32 to build projects with. And rather than order electronics kits from Tindie or Adafruit, [Dr. Francitosh] selected this binary clock with his mother from a catalog, and made the order via mail. Simpler times. The good Doctor, AKA [Greg Smith], was a young electronics tinkerer, and his mother wanted a good project-in-a-box to show off his skills. Thus, a Greymark Binary Clock was ordered and assembled. Then, sadly, the beloved clock crashed from its proud mantle position, doomed to never to blink or blip again. Or was it?
Hackaday ☛ SteamPunk Factory Comes To Life With An Arduino
It is one thing to make an artistic steampunk display. But [CapeGeek] added an Arduino to make the display come alive. The display has plenty of tubes and wires. The pressure gauge dominates the display, but there are lots of other interesting bits. Check it out in the video below.