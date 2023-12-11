9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 10th, 2023

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 11, 2023



This week we got some cool releases, especially for our Raspberry Pi 5 computers as Alpine Linux and Kali Linux distributions added support for the Rasberry Pi model and there’s also a new major Raspberry Pi OS release that brings lots of goodies. This week also brought us a new Debian Bookworm update.

On top of that, the upcoming Linux Mint 21.3 and Zorin OS 17 distributions arrived for public beta testing, new GNOME and KDE Plasma updates bring more fixes, and I tell you all about Lubuntu 24.04’s new features. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 10th, 2023.

Read on