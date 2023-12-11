12 Best Free and Open Source Linux ERP Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2023



All of the software featured in this article is released under a freely distributable license. Some of the software applications have proprietary versions too, which add custom features and additional functionality.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 12 high quality free Linux ERP software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to enhance their organisation’s efficiency.

Read on