today's leftovers
Qemu ☛ Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: MatchUp is a memory card game that fits in an x86 boot sector.
Qemu ☛ Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: SerenityOS has a featureful x86 64-bit kernel. Thanks to Berto Garcia for packaging the image!
BSD
Undeadly ☛ pinning all system calls
In addition to providing background, the post contains information (and a patch) for an imminent change - the introduction of a new syscall, pinsyscalls(2) [link not working at the time of writing because change not yet committed], which specifies the addresses from which individual system calls are permitted.
Debian Family
-
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in November 2023
FTP master
This month I accepted 276 and rejected 25 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 276. I also handled several RM bugs, so the archive did not grow that much :-).
This was my hundred-thirteenth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Mindshare Committee election: Interview with Luiz Bazan
What is your background in Fedora? What have you worked on and what are you doing now?
I have been participating in Fedora for more than 10 years. In my country, I engage in various events, showcasing Fedora as my primary distribution and encouraging students and professionals to use it in their daily activities. I am an active contributor to the Fedora community, consistently collaborating with my fellow Fedora enthusiasts in Panama. On a Latin American scale, I have endeavored and will continue to strive to maintain my involvement, aiming to keep more people interested in this expansive community.
Audiocasts/Shows
Going Linux ☛ Going GNU/Linux #448 · Three Lightweight Distributions
Three lightweight GNU/Linux distributions to try. The idea for this show comes from our longtime minion, Bhikhu who during the last listener feedback suggested that Bill try Bodhi and Enlive.
