Most of us surely know Moose. It is a solid piece of Perl software powering a lot of modern Perl code. It allows for very expressive definition of object attributes. This expresiveness comes at a cost, nicely explained by Curtis "Ovid" Poe in his blog post. In short: it is not immediately obvious what is the purpose of an attribute and you have to look at the option list to get the idea. In addition to that, the attributes become very verbose if you want to nail their behavior exactly right.

To solve this, you just install MooseX::Extended and enjoy new param and field, right? Sort of... The module does a lot of things, has a lot of dependencies and only works with Moose. If you often use Moo instead of Moose, you will have to find a Moo-specific module for this, and the API will likely be different.

This is the exact issue solved by Mooish::AttributeBuilder. It is a zero-dependency, module-agnostic helper for Moose family of modules letting you build your attributes more easily and give them meaning. It's not by any means a replacement of MooseX::Extended. On the contrary - it focuses on a very narrow scope of features and strives to deliver them for every Moose-compatible module on CPAN.