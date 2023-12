December 2023 ISO refresh with a brand-new LTS kernel

The December 2023 release of refreshed ISO images brings the latest LTS 6.6 kernel. Of course, there is still an ISO available with the slightly older LTS 5.4 kernel version – which may be a good choice for some older hardware.

[...]

One of the unique features of the Tint2 panel is the ability to connect your own actions (commands/scripts) to events such as left/middle/right click, mouse wheel up/down on panel elements.

