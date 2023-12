diffoscope 253 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2023



The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 253 . This version includes the following changes:

* Improve DOS/MBR extraction by adding support for 7z. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#333) * Process objdump symbol comment filter inputs as the Python "bytes" type

(and not str). (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#358) * Add a missing RequiredToolNotFound import.

* Update copyright years.

