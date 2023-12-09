The Wine development release 9.0-rc1 is now available.
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2023
This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 9.0. It
marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this
release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us
make the final 9.0 as good as possible.
What's new in this release:
- Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.10.
- Support for DH encryption keys with a recent GnuTLS.
- Keyboard layouts support in the Wayland driver.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at:
https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.0/wine-9.0-rc1.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:
https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
