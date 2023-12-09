Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Can You Kick the Trolls Out Of Your Online Forum? U.S. Supreme Court to Decide

Should the governments of Texas and Florida decide whether and how online discussion sites can moderate their posts?

9to5Linux

Linux Mint 21.3 Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.0

Linux Mint 21.3 is codenamed “Virginia” and it’s planned for release on Christmas 2023. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

LibreOffice 7.6.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download

Coming just two weeks after LibreOffice 7.6.3, the LibreOffice 7.6.4 update is here to address a total of 41 bugs and issues reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. Check out the changelog to see what exactly was addressed in this point release.

Alpine Linux 3.19 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 Support

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.19 adds support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, enables iptables-nft as the default iptables backend, and replaces the linux-rpi4 and linux-rpi2 kernels with a single linux-rpi kernel.

LinuxGizmos.com

Plug-and-play network camera starts at $14.90

Mixtile Cluster Box is a $339.00 4-Node Cluster Solution with Built-in PCIe Switch

news

The Wine development release 9.0-rc1 is now available.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2023

The Wine development release 9.0-rc1 is now available.


This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 9.0. It
marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this
release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us
make the final 9.0 as good as possible.


What's new in this release:
  - Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.10.
  - Support for DH encryption keys with a recent GnuTLS.
  - Keyboard layouts support in the Wayland driver.
  - Various bug fixes.


The source is available at:


  https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.0/wine-9.0-rc1.tar.xz


Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:


  https://www.winehq.org/download


You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation


You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.


Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Tumbleweed gets LLVM, Sudo, GCC Updates
This week openSUSE Tumbleweed has been on a constant roll as consecutive snapshots arrive with fresh software updates
The Transitional Journey of openSUSE’s Logo Rebranding
The open-source world is in the midst of an exciting transformation as the openSUSE community prepares to phase in a new project logo
Linux Mint 21.3 Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.0
After confirming that the beta version of Linux Mint 21.3 will be coming this week, the Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of all three Linux Mint editions, which can be downloaded right now.
Linux Blamed for Everything (Even Unpatched Systems, Years-Old CVEs)
FUD tactics?
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux Devices
some hardware for or with Linux
 
today's howtos
a larger batch of howtos for today
Programming Leftovers
Python and C++
Microsoft Antitrust Violations, Linux Entryism, and Lies
Opposition news
The Wine development release 9.0-rc1 is now available.
Wine Announcement
Personal FreeBSD PKGBASE Update Server
People that like to use custom FreeBSD version or enterprise corporate world that needs to fulfill many compliance regulations
diffoscope 253 released
This version includes the following changes
The Surprising Thing A Facebook Content Blocker Showed Me
Recently, I’ve been doing something with my Facebook feed that feels surprisingly telling
PipeWire 1.0 - An interview with PipeWire creator Wim Taymans
Wim Taymans is a Fedora contributor and the creator of PipeWire, the system service that takes audio and video handling under Linux to the next level
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More
Mostly projects
today's howtos
only 5 for now
Windows TCO
issues associated with Microsoft failings
Games: Far Cry 6, World of Goo, SEGA, Steam Deck, and More
half a dozen from Liam Dawe
Android Leftovers
How to turn off trending searches on Android
Kali vs. ParrotOS: 2 versatile Linux distros for security pros
Two Linux distributions -- Kali Linux and ParrotOS -- can help enterprises fill in their security gaps
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.5, Linux 6.1.66, Linux 5.15.142, Linux 5.10.203, Linux 5.4.263, Linux 4.19.301 and Linux 4.14.332
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.5 kernel
Plasma Browser Integration 1.9
I’m pleased to announce the immediate availability of Plasma Browser Integration version 1.9
Freespire 10: What’s New in PC/OS’s Latest Free Desktop Distro
Freespire 10 debuts! Based on Ubuntu 22.04, powered by Linux kernel 6.2
GNOME Shell 45.2 Update Rolling out to Ubuntu 23.10
The first point release to GNOME Shell 45 only hit Ubuntu 23.10 at the end of last month
Jami: A Versatile Open-Source Decentralized Communication App
Installing and using Jami to give you a walkthrough of how it works
This week in KDE: DMA fence deadlines and lots of bug-fixing
The bug-fixing marathon continued this week
Garuda – A Modern Lightweight and Customizable Linux Distro
Garuda Linux is a rolling-release Linux distribution designed for x86-64 architecture
FESCo election: Interview with Jonathan Wright
This is a part of the Elections Interviews series
Security Leftovers
5 more links
Media Talks About Android, Linux, macOS Security Issues While Microsoft Blames Windows Holes on "Russia"
missing the Big Story
Microsoft People Control People From Within ('Secure' Boot and BSOD)
the same old tactic, taking over the rival
How to Hide Columns and Rows in LibreOffice and OpenOffice
Hiding unnecessary columns and rows improves readability and helps you focus your attention on the most crucial information. Whether you're working with financial data, complex formulas, or extensive product lists, this simple technique can significantly improve your productivity while using LibreOffice or OpenOffice.
6 Best Linux Virtualization Software for 2024
We’ll help you simplify the decision-making process of choosing the right solution by highlighting the six best virtual machine software for Linux in 2023
GNU/Linux Leftovers
3 more stories for today
today's howtos
only 3 for the time being
today's leftovers
GNOME, Debian, FSF, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Firmware
FOSS and beyond
Programming Leftovers
also some about containers
Security Leftovers
mostly incident news
Calliope 10.0: creating music playlists using Tracker Miner FS
This fixes a couple of long standing issues I wanted to tackle
A format that does one thing well or one-size-fits-all?
The Unix philosophy states that we ought to design programs that “do one thing well”
Security Leftovers
half a dozen stories
Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams
SparkyLinux, a well-known Debian-based distribution, has just released its latest update -- version 7.2
Zorin OS 17: Best New Features
Zorin OS 17 delivers a new level of user experience with innovative features like Spatial Desktop, a revamped Software Store, and advanced window tiling. Discover a faster, smoother, and more productive workflow.
today's howtos
many howtos
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Unveiled as TUXEDO’s First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
TUXEDO Sirius 16 announced as TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop featuring AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT.
Django 5.0 released
The Django team is happy to announce the release of Django 5.0
Updates on trademark actions against the PostgreSQL community
Fundación PostgreSQL has surrendered all trademarks and entered into a trademark license with the PostgreSQL Community Association
Android Leftovers
4 advanced Gboard adjustments for faster Android typing
Misinformation by Microsoft
Lies and spin in the media and Wikipedia
Armbian 23.11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Support for New Devices
The Armbian project announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 23.11 as the latest version of this GNU/Linux distribution tailored for ARM-powered embedded devices.
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
fixes, news, and bugs
today's leftovers
Open Access, Openwashing, and more
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Mostly Windows TCO incidents
Calibre eBook App Now Supports Audio ePubs - Custom Notes
The latest version introduces a clutch of new capabilities to the manager’s existing roster of ebook conversion, syncing, reading, and editing options
Android Leftovers
Android Repair Mode Starts to Roll Out for Some Select Devices
Difference Between openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed
The world of Linux distributions is vast and varied, with each offering its unique blend of features, stability, and software
Radxa Zero 3W SBC – Rockchip RK3566 SoC, 8GB RAM, WiFi 6 in Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
The company provides Debian and Ubuntu OS images (XFCE or Server variants) as well as hardware access/control library for Linux
KDE Gear 23.08.4
Over 120 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear
LibreOffice 7.6.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download
The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability for download of LibreOffice 7.6.4 as the fourth maintenance update in the latest LibreOffice 7.6 open-source office suite series.
Ethical Hacking Distro Kali Linux 2023.4 Brings Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2023.4 as the last update of the year for their popular ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
Red Hat greases migration to RHEL for CentOS 7 holdouts
Insights tool aims to simplify conversion process, but it'll probably cost you
NixOS: A Combination Linux OS and Package Manager
The NixOS Linux distribution offers the promise of faster repeatable builds across hardware platforms, but has a learning curve
What Is an Immutable Linux Distro, and Should You Use One
Linux but more secure
5 reasons Linux is better than Windows for gaming handhelds
Linux is better for gaming handhelds overall, and the Steam Deck proves why that is
6 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Image Viewers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Krita 5.2.2 Released
We bring you another 5.2 series bug fix release with Krita 5.2.2
today's howtos
only 3 for now
Torvalds, GNU/Linux, and Leftovers
today's leftovers
Firefox on the brink?
With such a continuing free-fall, Firefox is inevitably nearing the point where USWDS will remove it, like Internet Explorer before it, from the list of supported browsers
Programming Leftovers
Perl, Python, and more
BSD: Investing in FreeBSD, HBA for FreeBSD
a pair of BSD posts
Canonical/Ubuntu Blog: Corporate Stuff and Buzzwords
3 new blog posts
Systemd 255 Released: A Major Update for Linux Systems
Learn about the exciting new features and improvements in systemd 255, including systemd-storagetm, systemd-bsod, and more!
Games: Native GNU/Linux Clients, Godot Engine, and More
8 items, mostly from Liam Dawe (Thursday)
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Orange Pi, Raspberry Pi, and More
Several stories about devices
Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Dark GTK Theme, Better Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released a new version of their Raspberry Pi OS distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that improves support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model, a new dark theme, updates various apps, and adds some new features.
Security Leftovers
Many Microsoft failings here
Microsoft: Windows Issues, Antitrust Issues, and Layoffs
Some opposition news
New systemd update will bring Windows’ infamous Blue Screen of Death to Linux
To this day, networked PCs in macOS are represented by beige CRT monitors displaying a BSOD
LinuxLinks on translateLocally and PDF Development Libraries
2 articles for today
today's howtos
a longer batch for today
100 Million Firmware Updates Supplied By The LVFS
supplied over 100 million updates to GNU/Linux machines
Shotwell updated to 0.32.3 with Some Fixes
Shotwell photo viewer and organizer released new 0.32.3 version a day ago with minor updates
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news and education focus
Programming Leftovers
Perl, Shell, and more
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
a bunch of device-related news
Kernel: Linux, Etnaviv NPU, libvirt and KVM
technical posts
today's howtos
5 howtos for now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security: ICANN, Mozilla, and Microsoft
3 more stories
Alpine Linux 3.19 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.19 as a major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
3 stories
Games: Steam Deck, GameMode, and More
7 new article from Liam Dawe
Android Leftovers
Missed something important? Android's Notification History means all is not lost
The Fairphone 5 scores a perfect 10 on iFixit
We are super stoked to announce that the Fairphone 5 has received a 10/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale
The Linux Mint Blog: Monthly News – November 2023
brief today because we’re a little bit late in our schedule
AlmaLinux Expands ELevate’s Functionality with EPEL Integration
AlmaLinux’s ELevate now offers EPEL support, ensuring a smoother transition from CentOS 7 to AlmaLinux 8
Mixtile Cluster Box is a $339.00 4-Node Cluster Solution with Built-in PCIe Switch
Furthermore , it supports OSes such as Ubuntu, Debian and Armbian
Programming Leftovers
mostly R today
today's leftovers
Games, graphics, Mozilla, and more
Canonical on Edge storage with MicroCeph and Joining the Sylva project
2 blog posts from this week
Security Leftovers and Lots of Windows TCO (Microsoft-Related Breaches)
patches and more, even FUD
LWN's Coverage of Kernel Maintainers Summit and More Linux Stuff (Technical)
now outside the paywall
today's howtos
only 5 howtos for tonight
Windows 11 scores dead last in gaming performance tests against 3 Linux gaming distros
The testing was run at the high-end of quality settings, and Valve's Proton was used to run Windows games on Linux
KDE Plasma 6's open beta delivers myriad delights - and you can try it now
The team's official release is due in February 2024, but you can test the distro's beta 1 today. Here's how.
ElementaryOS Review After 1 1/2 Years
I was still disappointed about not being able to buy a Mac, and I recalled reading about a Linux distribution that supposedly resembled MacOS. After conducting a quick Google search, I rediscovered ElementaryOS.