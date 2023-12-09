The Wine development release 9.0-rc1 is now available.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2023



The Wine development release 9.0-rc1 is now available.

This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 9.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us make the final 9.0 as good as possible.

What's new in this release: - Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.10. - Support for DH encryption keys with a recent GnuTLS. - Keyboard layouts support in the Wayland driver. - Various bug fixes.

The source is available at:

https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.0/wine-9.0-rc1.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.

Read on