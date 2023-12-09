Kali vs. ParrotOS: 2 versatile Linux distros for security pros

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2023



It's a wonderful time to be a Linux user: Today's distributions are full-featured, powerful and stable. How can a single distribution distinguish itself in such a competitive world? One way is through specialization and focus, and that's exactly the formula Kali Linux and ParrotOS have embraced.

If you currently hold a security-oriented role at your organization, each of these distributions warrants a close look. If you're an end user in today's world of identity theft and privacy violations, ParrotOS is especially intriguing.

Let's examine and compare these two security and privacy distros to help you decide which -- Kali Linux vs. ParrotOS -- is best for your use case.

