Jami: A Versatile Open-Source Decentralized Communication App
Whether you want to connect to your loved ones or colleagues/team for professional requirements, everyone would like to use a secure communication platform to do that.
Jami is one such communication platform that utilizes a decentralized network to let you make video calls, share files, communicate via chat, and more.
It is an entirely free and open-source tool with versatile functionalities.
But, how well does it work? Do you get a good user experience with it? Is it a seamless experience like some other proprietary platforms? Can you use it on your mobile?