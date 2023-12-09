Jami: A Versatile Open-Source Decentralized Communication App

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2023



Whether you want to connect to your loved ones or colleagues/team for professional requirements, everyone would like to use a secure communication platform to do that.

Jami is one such communication platform that utilizes a decentralized network to let you make video calls, share files, communicate via chat, and more.

It is an entirely free and open-source tool with versatile functionalities.

But, how well does it work? Do you get a good user experience with it? Is it a seamless experience like some other proprietary platforms? Can you use it on your mobile?

