GNOME Shell 45.2 Update Rolling out to Ubuntu 23.10

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2023



GNOME Shell 45.2 was released upstream at the start of December, now Ubuntu’s developers have packaged it up and pushed it out to users of Ubuntu 23.10.

It hit the mantic-proposed repo today so assuming no unexpected issues are found in the coming days the update will be pushed out to all users through the regular update channel in the coming week or two.

Think of it as an early Christmas treat!

As with GNOME Shell 45.1, the latest point release is a bug fix bonanza. All manner of errant issues have addressed, including several that pertain to performance...

Read on