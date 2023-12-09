Calliope 10.0: creating music playlists using Tracker Miner FS

I just published version 10.0 of the open source playlist generation toolkit, Calliope. This fixes a couple of long standing issues I wanted to tackle.

SQLite Concurrency

The first of these only manifest itself as intermittent Gitlab CI failures when you submitted pull requests. Calliope uses SQLite to cache data, and a cache may be used by multiple concurrent process. SQLite has a “Write-Ahead Log” journalling mode that should excel at concurrency but somehow I kept seeing “database is locked” errors from a test that verified the cache with multiple writers. Well – make sure to explicitly *close* database connections in your Python threads.

Content resolution with Tracker Miner FS

The second issue was content resolution using Tracker Miner FS, which worked nicely but very slowly. Some background here: “content resolution” involves finding a playable URL for a piece of music, given metadata such as the artist name and track name. Calliope can resolve content against remote services such as Spotify, and can also resolve against a local music collection using the Tracker Miner FS index. The “special mix” example, which generates nightly playlists of excellent music, takes a large list of songs taken from Listenbrainz and tries to resolve each one locally, to check it’s available and get the duration. Until now this took over 30 minutes at 100% CPU.

Why so slow? The short answer is: cpe tracker resolve was not using the Tracker FTS (Full Text Search) engine. Why? Because there are some limitations in Tracker FTS that means we couldn’t use it in all cases.

