Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have a successful history of co-hosting the Cricket World Cup, but today the two countries’ governments have found themselves on a sticky wicket by co-hosting a phishing attack that targets UK banking customers.

Victims lured to a certain page on the Lanka Government Network website at lgn2.gov.lk will be swiftly redirected to a phishing site hosted by the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police in Bangladesh (rmp.gov.bd).