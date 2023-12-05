Steam client drops support on macOS, but adds it on Linux

Valve Software's latest update announcement for the Steam client contains news for both Mac and Linux users – and the portents should concern not only gamers.

The latest update on the Steam client mentions several improvements for Linux users – but it also links to an end of support announcement for users on macOS 10.13 and 10.14. Those releases aren't supported any more, and that marks the end of the line for 32-bit games on Intel Macs.

It is not an instant 100 percent cutoff. The client, and the games, will keep working for now – but there will be no more updates, and if it or the games installed using it, break, well, that means gamers will be on their own. The underlying reason for dropping these releases is that Google's Chrome no longer supports these macOS releases, and Steam uses Chrome internally.

