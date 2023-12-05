Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and Other New Episodes
Destination Linux 349: Software License to Thrill plus New All AMD Laptop from Tuxedo Computers
SHOW NOTES ►► https://tuxdigital.com/podcasts/destination-linux/dl-349
Late Night Linux – Episode 258
Our first impressions of two new hot bits of hardware – the Steam Deck OLED, and the Raspberry Pi 5. Plus great news for self-hosted webmail, a call to support open source AI/ML image processing, and a mini KDE Korner.
IRL (podcast): The Art of AI [Ed: Mozilla is all buzzwords now. One can tell Microsoft is in the board, hyping up nonsense and vapourware.]
From Hollywood to Hip Hop, artists are negotiating new boundaries of consent for use of Hey Hi (AI) in the creative industries. Bridget Todd speaks to artists who are pushing the boundaries.
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ LHS Episode #524: The Weekender CX
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our departure into the world of hedonism, random topic excursions, whimsy and (hopefully) knowledge.