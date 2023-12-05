ASUSTOR Data Master Operating System (ADM OS) v4.2.5 Review

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2023



The ASUSTOR Data Master Operating System (ADM for short) is a Linux-based operating system developed by ASUSTOR exclusively for their NAS devices. I’m reviewing version 4.2.5, the latest release.

ADM 4.2.5 is tested with an ASUSTOR Drivestor 4 Pro AS3304T NAS, a 4-bay NAS drive provided by Asustor. Their full range of NAS servers are available on their store. We’ll be also using this NAS drive to help evaluate a wide range of open source Linux backup software in a forthcoming series.

In my previous article, I walked you through the steps of getting started with ADM. Let’s now check out what the operating system offers.

