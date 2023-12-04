Alpine 3.15.11, 3.16.8, 3.17.6 and 3.18.5 released | Alpine Linux
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of new stable releases:
Those releases include security fixes for openssl:
Do you waddle the waddle?
Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO release includes archinstall 2.7, which brings two important features, namely support for unified kernel image (UKI), which is a single executable that can be booted directly from the UEFI firmware, and the ability to check for new versions of archinstall when initiating the Arch Linux installer.
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of new stable releases:
Those releases include security fixes for openssl: