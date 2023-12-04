9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 3rd, 2023

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 04, 2023



This week we got another round of great GNU/Linux news and releases, starting with the release of the Cinnamon 6.0 desktop environment with initial Wayland support and the Mesa 23.3 graphics stack with Raspberry Pi 5 support and lots of game improvements, and continuing with the end of life for the Linux 6.5 kernel series and new major releases of Nitrux, Armbian, NixOS, Arch Linux, and 4MLinux.

On top of that, the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment reached public beta testing phase and Valve released a new stable Steam Client update with some Linux fixes. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 3rd, 2023.

