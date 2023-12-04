10 Best Free and Open Source Linux eCommerce Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2023



This feature focuses on shopping cart software, which is software used in eCommerce to enable consumers to purchase goods and services online. Anyone who wishes to run an eCommerce site has a wide range of platforms and software to choose from, many of them being proprietary. However, if you want to operate an eCommerce site, Linux makes a strong platform, with a wide selection of Open Source eCommerce software available.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 10 high quality free Linux eCommerce applications. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.

