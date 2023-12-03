UCS 5.2 Alpha: Preliminary version of the next UCS released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 03, 2023



On November 21, we released the Alpha version of UCS 5.2. It is the harbinger for the first minor release since the release of UCS 5.0 in May 2021. The Alpha version is intended to give a first impression of the upcoming UCS 5.2, in particular the basic packages of the distribution have been updated; UCS 5.2 Alpha is therefore primarily aimed at app providers who want to test their app today. However, installation and updates are generally available to anyone who wants to get an idea of the next version today.

[...]

UCS 5.2 will be based on the latest stable Debian version: Debian 12 “Bookworm”. This includes new versions of PostgreSQL and MariaDB, Docker and OpenLDAP, among others. The Alpha version has already completed this step, all packages from Debian have been adopted and partially rebuilt with our enhancements. Especially for application providers it is worth to have a look already today. Early testing ensures that the app will be available in the App Center on the day UCS 5.2 is released.

UCS 5.2 now also comes with Keycloak as our single sign-on solution. We have already described the long road to this here. Keycloak is already functional in the Alpha version and will be even more integrated in the final version.

Read on