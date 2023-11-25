Retro and Open Hardware/Modding: Atari, KVMs, Raspberry Pi, and ESP32

The bell in the telephone was originally driven by two coils powered by a 75-volt alternating current signal with a frequency of around 18Hz. The coils move a bell-clapper left and right between two metal bells tuned to different musical notes. The author was very keen to retain the distinctive ring, but less keen on getting 75 volts up his armpits when assembling the phone. So, rather than using 75 volts AC, he opted to use a much less tingly 35-volt supply, using software to drive each coil in turn. Two MOSFET controllers were used, one for each bell. These are connected to general-purpose input/output (GPIO) pins on the Raspberry Pi which are controlled by JavaScript running the phone.