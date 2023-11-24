Raspberry Pi 400: This $100 keyboard is a full-blown computer

Looking at the hardware, the Raspberry Pi 400 is effectively an optimized Raspberry Pi 4 Model B built into a keyboard. Students and tinkerers get a PC with a small footprint, a low price, and great possibilities.

It’s based on the Broadcom SoC BCM2711, a system-on-a-chip manufactured in 16nm with four Cortex-A72 cores and an increased clock rate compared to the Raspberry Pi 4B. It also offers 4GB LPDDR4-3200 and a VideoCore VI GPU, which is capable of OpenGL-ES 3.0 and the playback of video material in 4K/UHD with the help of H.265.

[...]

The free Linux distribution Raspberry Pi OS for mini PCs, makers, and single-board computers, such as the Raspberry Pi 4 and the Raspberry Pi 400, is based on the stable Debian 12 (“Bookworm”) and offers an intuitive user interface with the in-house PIXEL desktop, which in turn is based on the lightweight LXDE, which is based on the older Windows versions in a user-friendly way.

[...]

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 for the Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 400 is ideal for users who want a significantly more modern operating system and primarily want to work with multimedia and developer tools.

