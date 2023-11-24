GNU/Linux: A Powerful and Versatile Operating System

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2023



Linux has some features that differentiate from other operating systems. Anyone can see and change the code of Linux. This feature makes Linux very adaptable and customizable. Linux has a good development process that involves many people. Linux also has a big and active user community, so if there are any issues, they can usually be fixed quickly. Linux can be used for many kinds of devices and purposes. Linux can also be set up to suit the preferences of different users. Linux has strong security features to protect the system from viruses and hackers. Linux can work well on many kinds of devices.

Read on