Qt Creator 12 Released with Screen Recording and Compiler Explorer Plugins

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 23, 2023



Qt Creator 12 is here four months after Qt Creator 11 and introduces several new features, starting with the integration of the Compiler Explorer created by Matt Godbolt. With this, Qt Creator will ask Compiler Explorer to compile and execute code, generate assembly, and show you the result.

The Compiler Explorer plugin can be accessed from Tools > Compiler Explorer > Open Compiler Explorer and can be used with multiple editors. You can also configure different compilers to use the Compiler Explorer plugin, which is disabled by default and needs to be enabled from Help > About Plugins > CompilerExplorer.

