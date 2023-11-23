Kinoite, Plasma 6, and Qt6
Timothée Ravier ☛ Kinoite Nightly images with Plasma 6
Thanks to the packaging efforts of the members of the KDE SIG (especially Alessandro Astone, Justin Zobel and Steve Cossette), we now have enough updated packages in Fedora to create Fedora Kinoite nightly images with KDE Plasma 6.
Timothée Ravier ☛ What’s new for Silverblue, Kinoite, Sericea and Onyx in Fedora 39
Fedora 39 has been released! 🎉 So let’s see what comes in this new release for the Fedora Silverblue, Kinoite, Sericea and Onyx variants. This post is a summary of the “What’s new in Fedora Silverblue, Kinoite, Sericea and Onyx?” talk I did with Joshua Strobl for the Fedora 39 Release Party (see the full slides).
What’s new?
Welcome to Fedora Onyx!
Fedora Onyx is a new variant using the Budgie desktop, with a (nearly) stock experience. It follows up on the Fedora Budgie Spin which has been introduced in Fedora 38.
A Season to be Thankful, Thank You!
Here in the US, we celebrate Thanksgiving tomorrow. I am thankful to be a part of such an amazing community. I have raised enough to manage another month and I can continue my job search in less dire circumstances. I am truly grateful to each and every one of you. While my focus will remain on my job hunt, I will be back next week at reduced hours to maintain my work. I have to alter my priorities to keep my hours reduced enough to focus on my job search so I will be contributing as follows:
- I will ramp up my Debian work to increase my skillset here, as it is an important skill and one that I am seeking employment in. I will be increasing the areas of expertise in packaging different languages, security updates and help the KDE team with the Qt6 transition.