Important Reminder: In the United States, the Stock Market is All About Speculation, Nothing to Do With Market Performance or Company Value

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2023



DON'T mean to spoil anybody's turkey, but just as a reminder, if the media says Microsoft's stock is up, it basically means almost nothing. The debt is up sharply, that's what's happening (and it's shouldered by people's pensions etc. - those that "invest" in MSFT based on some totally fictional value). It's a sort of pyramid scheme, riding a set of false evaluations based on totally false assumptions that help some people grab bonuses they do not deserve.

