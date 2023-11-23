Important Reminder: In the United States, the Stock Market is All About Speculation, Nothing to Do With Market Performance or Company Value
DON'T mean to spoil anybody's turkey, but just as a reminder, if the media says Microsoft's stock is up, it basically means almost nothing. The debt is up sharply, that's what's happening (and it's shouldered by people's pensions etc. - those that "invest" in MSFT based on some totally fictional value). It's a sort of pyramid scheme, riding a set of false evaluations based on totally false assumptions that help some people grab bonuses they do not deserve.