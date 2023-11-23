Canonical releases Charmed Kubeflow 1.8

Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, has announced the general availability of Charmed Kubeflow 1.8. Representing a significant advancement in AI and ML development and deployment, Charmed Kubeflow 1.8 is an open-source, end-to-end MLOps platform. It allows professionals to develop and deploy AI/ML models conveniently and supports multiple environments, including cloud, hybrid, or multi-cloud scenarios. Crucially, it also facilitates running AI/ML workloads in air-gapped environments.

A challenge often encountered in MLOps platforms is the need for network connections, which can pose security and compliance issues for specific organisations. Yet, Charmed Kubeflow overcomes this challenge by facilitating offline workload execution in air-gapped environments, in addition to public clouds and on-premises data centres.