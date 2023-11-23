BSD: OpenBSD on Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and Upgrading to FreeBSD 14
TuMFatig ☛ Running OpenBSD on Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
I had that Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W lying in a box. And because I changed my network configuration, I decided I could use that Pi as a DNS et DHCP server. But I also wanted to take benefits from my POE switch.
It turns out to be really simple, with the proper hardware. Here are the notes.
Unix Sheikh ☛ Upgrading to FreeBSD 14 - how to fix a broken BIOS bootcode
A lot of people running ZFS zroot have managed to break their FreeBSD systems upgrading from 13.2 to the new 14.0 release because of a broken BIOS bootcode. In this tutorial I'll show you how you can fix that without having to reinstall.
In my humble opinion, the release notes for FreeBSD 14.0 is lacking relevant information to a lot of users and I do not like how these issues have been handled.