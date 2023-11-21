Git v2.43.0

Tux Machines

Radxa ROCK 5B Blue Edition available at reduced price

New Banana Pi development board comes in Zero W form-factor

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Safeguarding the Tor network: our commitment to network health and supporting relay operators

In this blog post, we want to reaffirm our commitment to keeping Tor free, and provide insight into the rationale behind our recent actions to protect the network from bad actors.

9to5Linux

EndeavourOS Ditches Xfce for KDE Plasma with the Galileo Release

Apart from being powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, the biggest change in EndeavourOS Galileo is the adoption of KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment instead of Xfce for the live session and the offline installation.

Rocky Linux 9.3 Brings Back Cloud and Container Images for PowerPC 64-Bit

Rocky Linux 9.3 is here six months after Rocky Linux 9.2 and brings back both the Cloud and Container images for the PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le) architecture, which were missing from Rockly Linux 9.2 due to issues with QEMU. However, the devs say that these images may be missing some features compared to the images available for other supported architectures.

Fwupd 1.9.9 Released with Support for Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 Laptops

Coming less than a week after fwupd 1.9.8, the fwupd 1.9.9 release is here to introduce support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 laptops and Advantech BMC devices, as well as a new generic request for the device power cable.

Open Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver NVK Reaches Vulkan 1.0 Conformance

Collabora says that NVK gaining official Vulkan conformance is the first time any Nouveau graphics driver has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. For Collabora, this means that they can now pass the entire Vulkan conformance test suite against NVK.

Mozilla Firefox 120 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Firefox 120 introduces the ability for Ubuntu users using Firefox Snap to import browser data from the Chromium web browser when it’s installed as a Snap package, as well as a new “Website Privacy Preferences” feature in Privacy & Security settings that tells websites not to sell or share your data or to send a “Do Not Track” request.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 19th, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Ubuntu Buzz !

What To Do After Installing Mageia 9 GNU/Linux

news

Git v2.43.0

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2023

The latest feature release Git v2.43.0 is now available at the
usual places.  It is comprised of 464 non-merge commits since
v2.42.0, contributed by 80 people, 17 of which are new faces [*].


The tarballs are found at:


    https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/


The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.43.0'
tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at:


  url = https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/git/git
  url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git
  url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git
  url = https://github.com/gitster/git


New contributors whose contributions weren't in v2.42.0 are as follows.
Welcome to the Git development community!


  Aditya Neelamraju, Alyssa Ross, Caleb Hill, Dorcas AnonoLitunya,
  Dragan Simic, Isoken June Ibizugbe, Jan Alexander Steffens
  (heftig), Javier Mora, ks1322 ks1322, Mark Ruvald Pedersen,
  Matthew McClain, Naomi Ibe, Romain Chossart, Tang Yuyi, Vipul
  Kumar, 王常新, and 谢致邦 (XIE Zhibang).


Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows.
Thanks for your continued support.


  Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason, Alexander Shopov, Andrei Rybak,
  Andy Koppe, Arkadii Yakovets, Bagas Sanjaya, Beat Bolli, brian
  m. carlson, Calvin Wan, Christian Couder, Christian Hesse,
  Derrick Stolee, Drew DeVault, Elijah Newren, Emily Shaffer,
  Emir SARI, Eric W. Biederman, Eric Wong, Evan Gates, Han Young,
  Hariom Verma, Jacob Abel, Jacob Stopak, Jason Hatton, Jean-Noël
  Avila, Jeff King, Johannes Schindelin, John Cai, Jordi Mas,
  Josh Soref, Josip Sokcevic, Junio C Hamano, Karthik Nayak,
  Kate Golovanova, Kousik Sanagavarapu, Kristoffer Haugsbakk,
  Linus Arver, Mark Levedahl, Martin Ågren, Martin Storsjö,
  M Hickford, Michael Strawbridge, Michal Suchanek, Oswald
  Buddenhagen, Patrick Steinhardt, Peter Krefting, Philippe Blain,
  Phillip Wood, Ralf Thielow, Randall S. Becker, René Scharfe,
  Robert Coup, Rubén Justo, Sergey Organov, Shuqi Liang, Stefan
  Haller, Štěpán Němec, Taylor Blau, Teng Long, Todd Zullinger,
  Victoria Dye, Wesley Schwengle, and Yi-Jyun Pan.


[*] We are counting not just the authorship contribution but issue
    reporting, mentoring, helping and reviewing that are recorded in
    the commit trailers.


----------------------------------------------------------------


Git v2.43 Release Notes
=======================


Backward Compatibility Notes


 * The "--rfc" option of "git format-patch" used to be a valid way to
   override an earlier "--subject-prefix=<something>" on the command
   line and replace it with "[RFC PATCH]", but from this release, it
   merely prefixes the string "RFC " in front of the given subject
   prefix.  If you are negatively affected by this change, please use
   "--subject-prefix=PATCH --rfc" as a replacement.


 * In Git 2.42, "git rev-list --stdin" learned to take non-revisions
   (like "--not") from the standard input, but the way such a "--not" was
   handled was quite confusing, which has been rethought.  The updated
   rule is that "--not" given from the command line only affects revs
   given from the command line that comes but not revs read from the
   standard input, and "--not" read from the standard input affects
   revs given from the standard input and not revs given from the
   command line.


UI, Workflows & Features


 * A message written in olden time prevented a branch from getting
   checked out, saying it is already checked out elsewhere. But these
   days, we treat a branch that is being bisected or rebased just like
   a branch that is checked out and protect it from getting modified
   with the same codepath.  The message has been rephrased to say that
   the branch is "in use" to avoid confusion.


 * Hourly and other schedules of "git maintenance" jobs are randomly
   distributed now.


 * "git cmd -h" learned to signal which options can be negated by
   listing such options like "--[no-]opt".


 * The way authentication related data other than passwords (e.g.,
   oauth token and password expiration data) are stored in libsecret
   keyrings has been rethought.


 * Update the libsecret and wincred credential helpers to correctly
   match which credential to erase; they erased the wrong entry in
   some cases.


 * Git GUI updates.


 * "git format-patch" learned a new "--description-file" option that
   lets cover letter description to be fed; this can be used on
   detached HEAD where there is no branch description available, and
   also can override the branch description if there is one.


 * Use of the "--max-pack-size" option to allow multiple packfiles to
   be created is now supported even when we are sending unreachable
   objects to cruft packs.


 * "git format-patch --rfc --subject-prefix=<foo>" used to ignore the
   "--subject-prefix" option and used "[RFC PATCH]"; now we will add
   "RFC" prefix to whatever subject prefix is specified.


 * "git log --format" has been taught the %(decorate) placeholder for
   further customization over what the "--decorate" option offers.


 * The default log message created by "git revert", when reverting a
   commit that records a revert, has been tweaked, to encourage people
   to describe complex "revert of revert of revert" situations better in
   their own words.


 * The command-line completion support (in contrib/) learned to
   complete "git commit --trailer=" for possible trailer keys.


 * "git update-index" learned the "--show-index-version" option to
   inspect the index format version used by the on-disk index file.


 * "git diff" learned the "diff.statNameWidth" configuration variable,
   to give the default width for the name part in the "--stat" output.


 * "git range-diff --notes=foo" compared "log --notes=foo --notes" of
   the two ranges, instead of using just the specified notes tree,
   which has been corrected to use only the specified notes tree.


 * The command line completion script (in contrib/) can be told to
   complete aliases by including ": git <cmd> ;" in the alias to tell
   it that the alias should be completed in a similar way to how "git
   <cmd>" is completed.  The parsing code for the alias has been
   loosened to allow ';' without an extra space before it.


 * "git for-each-ref" and friends learned to apply mailmap to
   authorname and other fields in a more flexible way than using
   separate placeholder letters like %a[eElL] every time we want to
   come up with small variants.


 * "git repack" machinery learned to pay attention to the "--filter="
   option.


 * "git repack" learned the "--max-cruft-size" option to prevent cruft
   packs from growing without bounds.


 * "git merge-tree" learned to take strategy backend specific options
   via the "-X" option, like "git merge" does.


 * "git log" and friends learned the "--dd" option that is a
   short-hand for "--diff-merges=first-parent -p".


 * The attribute subsystem learned to honor the "attr.tree"
   configuration variable that specifies which tree to read the
   .gitattributes files from.


 * "git merge-file" learns a mode to read three variants of the
   contents to be merged from blob objects.


Performance, Internal Implementation, Development Support etc.


 * "git check-attr" has been taught to work better with sparse-index.


 * It may be tempting to leave the help text NULL for a command line
   option that is either hidden or too obvious, but "git subcmd -h"
   and "git subcmd --help-all" would have segfaulted if done so.  Now
   the help text is truly optional.


 * Tests that are known to pass with LSan are now marked as such.


 * Flaky "git p4" tests, as well as "git svn" tests, are now skipped
   in the (rather expensive) sanitizer CI job.


 * Tests with LSan from time to time seem to emit harmless messages
   that make our tests unnecessarily flaky; we work around it by
   filtering the uninteresting output.


 * Unused parameters to functions are marked as such, and/or removed,
   in order to bring us closer to "-Wunused-parameter" clean.


 * The code to keep track of existing packs in the repository while
   repacking has been refactored.


 * The "streaming" interface used for bulk-checkin codepath has been
   narrowed to take only blob objects for now, with no real loss of
   functionality.


 * GitHub CI workflow has learned to trigger Coverity check.


 * Test coverage for trailers has been improved.


 * The code to iterate over loose references has been optimized to
   reduce the number of lstat() system calls.


 * The codepaths that read "chunk" formatted files have been corrected
   to pay attention to the chunk size and notice broken files.


 * Replace macos-12 used at GitHub CI with macos-13.
   (merge 682a868f67 js/ci-use-macos-13 later to maint).


Fixes since v2.42
-----------------


 * Overly long label names used in the sequencer machinery are now
   chopped to fit under filesystem limitation.


 * Scalar updates.


 * Tweak GitHub Actions CI so that pushing the same commit to multiple
   branch tips at the same time will not waste building and testing
   the same thing twice.


 * The commit-graph verification code that detects a mixture of zero and
   non-zero generation numbers has been updated.


 * "git diff -w --exit-code" with various options did not work
   correctly, which has been corrected.


 * The "transfer.unpackLimit" configuration variable ought to be used
   as a fallback, but overrode the more specific "fetch.unpackLimit"
   and "receive.unpackLimit" configuration variables by mistake, which
   has been corrected.


 * The use of API between two calls to require_clean_work_tree() from
   the sequencer code has been cleaned up for consistency.


 * "git diff --no-such-option" and other corner cases around the exit
   status of the "diff" command have been corrected.


 * "git for-each-ref --sort='contents:size'" sorted the refs according
   to size numerically, giving a ref that points at a blob twelve-byte
   (12) long before showing a blob hundred-byte (100) long, which has
   been corrected.


 * We now limit the depth of the tree objects and maximum length of
   pathnames recorded in tree objects.
   (merge 4d5693ba05 jk/tree-name-and-depth-limit later to maint).


 * Various fixes to the behavior of "rebase -i", when the command got
   interrupted by conflicting changes, have been made.


 * References from a description of the `--patch` option in various
   manual pages have been simplified and improved.


 * "git grep -e A --no-or -e B" is accepted, even though the negation
   of the "--or" option did not mean anything, which has been tightened.


 * The completion script (in contrib/) has been taught to treat the
   "-t" option to "git checkout" and "git switch" just like the
   "--track" option, to complete remote-tracking branches.


 * "git diff --no-index -R <(one) <(two)" did not work correctly,
   which has been corrected.


 * "git maintenance" timers' implementation has been updated, based on
   systemd timers, to work with WSL.


 * "git diff --cached" codepath did not fill the necessary stat
   information for a file when fsmonitor knows it is clean and ended
   up behaving as if it were not clean, which has been corrected.


 * How "alias.foo = : git cmd ; aliased-command-string" should be
   spelled with necessary whitespace around punctuation marks to work
   has been more clearly documented (but this will be moot with newer
   versions of Git where the parsing rules have been improved).


 * HTTP Header redaction code has been adjusted for a newer version of
   cURL library that shows its traces differently from earlier
   versions.


 * An error message given by "git send-email", when given a malformed
   address, did not show the offending address, which has been corrected.


 * UBSan options were not propagated through the test framework to git
   run via the httpd, unlike ASan options, which has been corrected.


 * "checkout --merge -- path" and "update-index --unresolve path" did
   not resurrect conflicted state that was resolved to remove path,
   but now they do.
   (merge 5bdedac3c7 jc/unresolve-removal later to maint).


 * The display width table for unicode characters has been updated for
   Unicode 15.1
   (merge 872976c37e bb/unicode-width-table-15 later to maint).


 * Update mailmap entry for Derrick.
   (merge 6e5457d8c7 ds/mailmap-entry-update later to maint).


 * In the ".gitmodules" files, submodules are keyed by their names,
   and the path to the submodule whose name is $name is specified by
   the submodule.$name.path variable.  There were a few codepaths that
   mixed the name and path up when consulting the submodule database,
   which have been corrected.  It took long for these bugs to be found
   as the name of a submodule initially is the same as its path, and
   the problem does not surface until it is moved to a different path,
   which apparently happens very rarely.


 * "git diff --merge-base X other args..." insisted that X must be a
   commit and errored out when given an annotated tag that peels to a
   commit, but we only need it to be a committish.  This has been
   corrected.
   (merge 4adceb5a29 ar/diff-index-merge-base-fix later to maint).


 * "git merge-tree" used to segfault when the "--attr-source"
   option is used, which has been corrected.
   (merge e95bafc52f jc/merge-ort-attr-index-fix later to maint).


 * Unlike "git log --pretty=%D", "git log --pretty="%(decorate)" did
   not auto-initialize the decoration subsystem, which has been
   corrected.


 * Feeding "git stash store" with a random commit that was not created
   by "git stash create" now errors out.
   (merge d9b6634589 jc/fail-stash-to-store-non-stash later to maint).


 * The index file has room only for the lower 32-bit of the file size in
   the cached stat information, which means cached stat information
   will have 0 in its sd_size member for a file whose size is a multiple
   of 4GiB.  This is mistaken for a racily clean path.  Avoid it by
   storing a bogus sd_size value instead for such files.
   (merge 5143ac07b1 bc/racy-4gb-files later to maint).


 * "git p4" tried to store symlinks to LFS when told, but has been
   fixed not to do so, because it does not make sense.
   (merge 10c89a02b0 mm/p4-symlink-with-lfs later to maint).


 * The codepath to handle recipient addresses `git send-email
   --compose` learns from the user was completely broken, which has
   been corrected.
   (merge 3ec6167567 jk/send-email-fix-addresses-from-composed-messages later to maint).


 * "cd sub && git grep -f patterns" tried to read "patterns" file at
   the top level of the working tree; it has been corrected to read
   "sub/patterns" instead.


 * "git reflog expire --single-worktree" has been broken for the past
   20 months or so, which has been corrected.


 * "git send-email" did not have certain pieces of data computed yet
   when it tried to validate the outgoing messages and its recipient
   addresses, which has been sorted out.


 * "git bugreport" learned to complain when it received a command line
   argument that it will not use.


 * The codepath to traverse the commit-graph learned to notice that a
   commit is missing (e.g., corrupt repository lost an object), even
   though it knows something about the commit (like its parents) from
   what is in commit-graph.
   (merge 7a5d604443 ps/do-not-trust-commit-graph-blindly-for-existence later to maint).


 * "git rev-list --missing" did not work for missing commit objects,
   which has been corrected.


 * "git rev-list --unpacked --objects" failed to exclude packed
   non-commit objects, which has been corrected.
   (merge 7b3c8e9f38 tb/rev-list-unpacked-fix later to maint).


 * "To dereference" and "to peel" were sometimes used in in-code
   comments and documentation but without description in the glossary.
   (merge 893dce2ffb vd/glossary-dereference-peel later to maint).


 * Other code cleanup, docfix, build fix, etc.
   (merge c2c349a15c xz/commit-title-soft-limit-doc later to maint).
   (merge 1bd809938a tb/format-pack-doc-update later to maint).
   (merge 8f81532599 an/clang-format-typofix later to maint).
   (merge 3ca86adc2d la/strvec-header-fix later to maint).
   (merge 6789275d37 jc/test-i18ngrep later to maint).
   (merge 9972cd6004 ps/leakfixes later to maint).
   (merge 46edab516b tz/send-email-helpfix later to maint).

