An Affordable $35 Computer For Low-Income Families

Radxa ROCK 5B Blue Edition available at reduced price

New Banana Pi development board comes in Zero W form-factor

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Safeguarding the Tor network: our commitment to network health and supporting relay operators

In this blog post, we want to reaffirm our commitment to keeping Tor free, and provide insight into the rationale behind our recent actions to protect the network from bad actors.

9to5Linux

EndeavourOS Ditches Xfce for KDE Plasma with the Galileo Release

Apart from being powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, the biggest change in EndeavourOS Galileo is the adoption of KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment instead of Xfce for the live session and the offline installation.

Rocky Linux 9.3 Brings Back Cloud and Container Images for PowerPC 64-Bit

Rocky Linux 9.3 is here six months after Rocky Linux 9.2 and brings back both the Cloud and Container images for the PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le) architecture, which were missing from Rockly Linux 9.2 due to issues with QEMU. However, the devs say that these images may be missing some features compared to the images available for other supported architectures.

Fwupd 1.9.9 Released with Support for Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 Laptops

Coming less than a week after fwupd 1.9.8, the fwupd 1.9.9 release is here to introduce support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 laptops and Advantech BMC devices, as well as a new generic request for the device power cable.

Open Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver NVK Reaches Vulkan 1.0 Conformance

Collabora says that NVK gaining official Vulkan conformance is the first time any Nouveau graphics driver has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. For Collabora, this means that they can now pass the entire Vulkan conformance test suite against NVK.

Mozilla Firefox 120 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Firefox 120 introduces the ability for Ubuntu users using Firefox Snap to import browser data from the Chromium web browser when it’s installed as a Snap package, as well as a new “Website Privacy Preferences” feature in Privacy & Security settings that tells websites not to sell or share your data or to send a “Do Not Track” request.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 19th, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Ubuntu Buzz !

What To Do After Installing Mageia 9 GNU/Linux

An Affordable $35 Computer For Low-Income Families

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2023

A computer for family

The high cost of computers prevents an estimated 41% of low-income American households from completing many essential tasks online, including doing schoolwork, and applying for college, government aid, and health insurance. These tasks require extensive typing and would be difficult to do on a smartphone. Without ready access to a computer, many Americans are placed at a disadvantage. However, after some research and tinkering, I have found a way to put together a computer for just $35 (the approximate cost of five Starbucks coffees) that will enable people to access the Internet, engage in online learning, write stories, and much more. This article will walk you through how I put this computer together in less than two hours. I hope my experience will show it’s possible for a computer to be both useful and affordable.

You are unlikely to find the Raspberry Pi computer in most big-box electronics stores because it is not advertised heavily like the more popular Mac and Windows computers. The Raspberry Pi computer board is created and sold by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, a British charity. The Foundation was started by a team of computer scientists at Cambridge University who aimed to create cheap computers for the public to encourage the growth of Computer Science programs at institutions everywhere. Developed in 2012, the original Raspberry Pi (Model B) was suited for coding from scratch and basic entertainment like watching videos. Its newest generation (Raspberry Pi 4) has turned into a device well-equipped for python programming, entertainment, and science-enriched learning. In fact, approximately 37.4 million hobbyists use the raspberry pi to create projects like servers based on Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP (LAMP), and virtual assistants (Google Home and Alexa). In comparison to the average Chromebook, buying the Raspberry Pi would save you over $250 alone on hardware.

As of today, NVK is now an officially conformant implementation of the Vulkan 1.0 API on NVIDIA Turing hardware
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 120 web browser, slated for release on November 21st, 2023, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements.
GNUnet News: RFC 9498: The GNU Name System
specification is now published
RHEL clone Rocky Linux 9.3 has been released today and it’s now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat’s enterprise Linux distributions CentOS Stream and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Xen Project Releases Version 4.18 with New Security, Performance, and Architecture Enhancements for AI/ML Applications
The Xen Project, an open source hypervisor hosted at the 'Linux' Foundation
EndeavourOS has a new major release today dubbed Galileo, which comes with some significant and exciting changes for fans of this Arch Linux-based rolling release distribution.
Ubuntu Budgie switches its approach to Wayland
Elementary OS going full speed ahead, but Parachutist Parakeet considers a new, post-Enlightenment glide path
HandBrake 1.7 Released with AMD VCN AV1 and NVIDIA NVENC AV1 Encoders
HandBrake 1.7 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video transcoder application for GNU/Linux.
Midnight Heist - Looting and Zombies, Reviewed on GNU/Linux
Midnight Heist, developed and published by MediaTale
It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.6 Will Be LTS, Supported Until December 2026
In another unexpected turn of events, the latest Linux 6.6 kernel series has been officially marked as LTS (Long Term Support) on the kernel.org website with a predicted life expectancy of at least three years.
 
Git v2.43.0
New release
Linux Foundation Has More or Less Killed Linux.com
only 3 posts in 2 months and all of them bear no text, just some link to another site
TensorFlow 2.15 Is Faster, Brings New One-Shot Installer for NVIDIA CUDA Acceleration on Linux
The latest release of TensorFlow, version 2.15, is out now — and brings with it a much easier way to get started with CUDA-based accelerated machine learning on NVIDIA hardware under Linux
You are unlikely to find the Raspberry Pi computer in most big-box electronics stores because it is not advertised heavily like the more popular Mac and Windows computers
Google Drive redesigns the document scanner on Android
Will anybody save Linux on Itanium? Absolutely not
It's doomed to sink... but the how and why is interesting
Pi-lomar Puts an Observatory in Your HandsPi-lomar Puts an Observatory in Your Hands
Built with a Raspberry Pi 4, a RPi Hi Quality camera, and a Pimoroni Tiny2040
CinePi Project Promises Open Source Movie Making
Today, there’s open source options for pretty much anything mainstream
Games: Zarathustra, Action Roguelikes Bundle, Polychromatic, and More
Learn what's new in EndeavourOS "Galileo" release, which brings KDE Plasma desktop as default option, dropping Xfce and additional updates.
Claws Email 4.2 Released with Improved Attachment Management
Claws Email 4.2 has just been released, and it comes packed with several enhancements and bug fixes to improve your email experience on Linux desktops.
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: BIOS
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
How to Create Fibonacci Sequence in LibreOffice
Here's how you can create a Fibonacci sequence in LibreOffice or OpenOffice Calc.
Digital Freedom: No Clicking on “I Agree” to Use Smartphones or PCs Supported by PureOS
Smartphones, tablet PCs, laptop PCs, or servers supported by PureOS, from Purism, do not require the Purism customer to click on “I Agree”
Pseudo Open Source Foundations
Exploring a Postgres query plan
I learned this week that you can intercept and redirect Postgres query execution
Discovering SmartOS as a Home Hypervisor
Pied Beta
application that makes it easy to use modern, natural sounding, text-to-speech voices on Linux
Nextcloud as Personal Cloud
a lot has happened in the Nextcloud world since then
FreeBSD 14.0-RELEASE Announcement
The FreeBSD Project has major new release
Google Slows Down Firefox Users When Watching YouTube
If you are using the open source Firefox web browser to browse YouTube and watch its videos, then you might have noticed that there is an artificial delay that was added recently whenever you try to watch a video
Claws Mail 3.20.0 and 4.2.0 unleashed
Claws Mail is a GTK+ based, user-friendly, lightweight
The Future of the Planet is GNU/Linux, But Freedom Needs to be Included Too
The future is UNIX-like operating systems, including GNU/Linux and BSDs
Fwupd 1.9.9 Linux firmware updating utility is now available for download with support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 laptops and Advantech BMC devices.
Collabora announced today that its open-source NVK graphics driver in Mesa is now officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.0 graphics API on NVIDIA Turing hardware.
LineageOS is currently installed on 1.5 million Android devices
Inkscape 1.3.1 Released with More Than 70 Bug Fixes and Two New Features
Inkscape 1.3.1 has been released today as the first major update to the Inkscape 1.3 series of this open-source vector graphics editor that happens to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
How openSUSE Tumbleweed makes a great case for rolling release Linux distributions
openSUSE offers two different takes on its Linux distribution
See System Resource Usage in Ubuntu’s Top Panel
We’re not short of system monitoring tools for Ubuntu, with an array of desktop apps, extensions, widgets, Conky scripts, and command-line tools readily available to us
Tux Machines' Daily Bulletins Fully Automated
The process is 100% automated
Release of GNU gettext 0.22.4 and Software Lists
Some FOSS news and a release
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and GNU World Order
2 new episodess
Some Fedora Infra Statistics and Things To Do After Installing Fedora 39
Fedora stories
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.2, Linux 6.5.12, Linux 6.1.63, Linux 5.15.139, Linux 5.10.201, Linux 5.4.261, Linux 4.19.299, and Linux 4.14.330
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.2 kernel
How to Get Hardware Info on Ubuntu, Ubuntu Core Desktop, and Microcloud
Some Ubuntu news
Samsung Galaxy S22 One UI 6 (Android 14) update is live for all
Linux Deepin's big brother claims it's hit three million installs
The other big Chinese distro, after Kylin, seems to be thriving
MediaTek Filogic 860 & Filogic 360 WiFi 7 chipsets target mainstream BE7200 routers and clients
There’s no information about software support, but MediaTek will likely provide support for Linux-based distributions like OpenWrt and/or Debian
Meson 1.3 Released with Improved Build Systems for Developers
Learn what's new in the Meson 1.3 release, which brings improvements and fixes to this open-source build system for developers.
Distrobox 1.6.0 Rolls Out with Improved NVIDIA Integration
Distrobox 1.6.0 release brings new unshare flags, improved shell handling, better CUDA integration, and more
Review: Slackel 7.7 "Openbox"
Slackel is a live Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and Salix
Linux is Bigger Than Windows in Europe (If One Counts Android)
Android isn't exactly freedom-respective, so we are only cautiously optimistic about it replacing Windows
Linux 6.7-rc2
Linus Torvalds: So I was expecting rc2 to be tiny
10 Best Browsers for Ubuntu and Other Linux
This guide walks you through the strengths & features of some of the best web browsers in Ubuntu to help you choose.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 19th, 2023
The 163rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 19th, 2023.