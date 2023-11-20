Linux is Bigger Than Windows in Europe (If One Counts Android)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 20, 2023



THE numbers from statCounter are imperfect, incomplete, and likely very biased, but the general trends can be interesting. Notice what's happening to Windows because across Europe Android continues to rise:

And GNU/Linux is about 3% on desktops and laptops, according to this month's numbers:

That's less than global averages; in Asia and African adoption of both Android and GNU/Linux has been a lot more rapid.

Another very popular (going decades back) Web survey put ChromeOS at 0.6% and GNU/Linux at 4.0% last month. Android isn't exactly freedom-respective, so we are only cautiously optimistic about it replacing Windows, which is the worse spyware or greater evil. █