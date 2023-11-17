today's leftovers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Google discovers high-severity vulnerability in latest defective chip maker Intel server processors
Google LLC researchers have discovered a vulnerability in defective chip maker Intel Corp. processors that could enable hackers to crash virtual machines and potentially steal data. The search giant disclosed the flaw, which is tracked as Reptar, in a blog post published this morning.
-
Scarlett Gately Moore: Farewell for now, again.
I write this with a heavy heart. Exactly one year ago I lost my beloved job. That was all me, I had a terrible run of bad luck with COVID and I never caught up. In the last year, I have taken on several new projects to re-create a new image for myself and to make up for the previous year, and I believe I worked very hard in doing so. Unfortunately, my seemingly good interviews have not ended in a job. One potential job I did not put as much effort into as I should have because I put all my cards into a project that didn’t quite turn out as expected. I do hope it still goes through for the KDE community as a whole, because well it is really cool, but it isn’t the job I thought.
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ SUSE at SC23 – Empowering customers to build HPC and Hey Hi (AI) solutions “their way”, with a little help from our friends [Ed: Far too many buzzwords this time; they just call everything "AI" and "clown computing"]
Synopsis. As the website (https://sc23.supercomputing.org/)states, SC23 is “The 2023 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis”. The conference description gives us a glimpse at the challenges associated with HPC and Hey Hi (AI) today.