Nordic introduces nRF7002 EK WiFi 6 Arduino Shield, nRF7000 SSID-based Wi-Fi locationing chip
Nordic Semi has launched the nRF7002 EK based on the company’s nRF7002 dual-band WiFi 6 IoT chip and in the form of an Arduino shield that works with other Nordic development kits such as the nRF52840 DK, nRF5340 DK, and nRF9160 DK, and separately, the company launched the nRF7000 SSID-based Wi-Fi locationing chip.
The nRF7002 EK is supported in the nRF Connect SDK along with code samples. While the hardware is basically an Arduino shield, Nordic does not mention compatibility with Arduino boards, and while it might be possible to control the evaluation kit from an Arduino board using the SPI interface (provided you write the code for it), I’m less sure about WiFi/Bluetooth co-existence pins on the shield…
But as noted by Hackster.io, Nordic also just released a Linux driver for nRF70 chips and tested with a Raspberry Pi 4 running Ubuntu 22.04 64-bit connected to the nRF7002 EK through an interposer board. The latter is not for sale but can be manufactured since the hardware design files are available. That also confirms the nRF7002 EK should work with other hardware with an SPI or QSPI interface.