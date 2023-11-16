Hands-On with MX Linux 23 on Raspberry Pi 5
Based on the latest MX Linux 23.1 “Libretto” release, the new Raspberry Pi spin is derived from the official Raspberry Pi OS and the upstream Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. As expected from an MX Linux spin, it uses the lightweight Xfce 4.18 desktop environment by default.
The MX Linux team says that the MX Linux 23 spin for Raspberry Pi is designed for and tested on the Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 400, and Raspberry Pi 5 models. Of course, I’ve tested it on my brand-new Raspberry Pi 5 board to see what the fuss is all about and give you guys a first look in case you want to use it in the future.