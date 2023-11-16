Games: Steam Deck, SteamOS, Anima Flux, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve detail their plans to combat Steam Deck OLED scalpers
With the released of the Steam Deck OLED and the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition tomorrow, Valve has given out a little bit more info on how they plan to combat scalpers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.5.3 Preview fixes LCD issues, plus Steam Deck / Desktop Beta adds HDR info
Three pieces of Steam news for you today covering the Steam Deck and desktop Steam as there's been various updates and improvements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Anima Flux is an upcoming co-op metroidvania with slick cut-scenes and a demo up
Want to check out another upcoming game? Anima Flux (previously called Lost in Sky: Violent Seed) looks rather awesome if you love action-platformer metroidvania styled games and it has local co-op too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble brings back the WB: 100 Play the Legends Bundle - still a really good deal
After vanishing super early due to it being vastly more popular than Humble expected, the WB: 100 Play the Legends Bundle is back. Here's the Steam Deck and desktop Linux compatibility again for you.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental fixes controls in Starfield and supports Assassin's Creed Mirage
Valve has released a fresh Proton Experimental release for November 15th so here's your run over what's new and improved.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sci-fi 4x strategy game ZEPHON has a fresh Steam demo
If you're in the mood to try out an upcoming sci-fi 4x strategy game, look no further than the latest demo for ZEPHON. Arriving next year with Native Linux support, the latest from Proxy Studios (Pandora: First Contact, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War) is looking pretty great.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Saelig Review - an engaging and unique experience
Note: This review is based on the state of the game in version 42.4. Saelig is early access and still in active development.