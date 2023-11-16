Cautionary Tale About Microsoft and VSCode
Xe's Blog ☛ Why does VSCode keep uninstalling the Go extension? [Ed: Why do people rely on criminal companies like Microsoft and their proprietary spyware when better options exist that are also Free?]
Ubuntu Pit ☛ VSCodium 1.84.2.23317 Released: The Privacy-focused Alternative to Visual Studio Code [Ed: This still helps Microsoft build proprietary monopoly or monoculture around Visual Studio Code, so this is better off avoided. Try KATE.]
VSCodium is a free and open-source code editor that is built on the same source code as Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code but with all the proprietary components removed.