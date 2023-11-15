The Fairphone 4 is going to save lives

Congratulations to Fedora Project! We saw the latest release of Fedora on Tuesday 7 November 2023. This is the thirty ninth release marking twenty years of Fedora which always brings the most advanced technology to empower user's desktop computer, laptop, server and even phone and embedded devices. At Ubuntu Buzz, we are always excited to bring Fedora as a choice other than Ubuntu to our readers. So we present this compilation of download links of Fedora 39 with torrents and checksums for you to quickly grab it and try it out on your machine. Now let's start it together and happy downloading!

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.

Highlights of Blender 4.0 include Node tools as an accessible way for expanding Blender and customizing tools without requiring Python. With this change, Blender now provides specific nodes for controlling tool-specific data and enables geometry node groups to be used as operators from the 3D view menus. Moreover, the “Add Modifier” menu has been changed to a standard menu that includes geometry node assets.

Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.

The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.

The Fairphone 4 is going to save lives

So how does Fairphone factor into all of this? We’re very proud to announce that we will be tying up with BabyChecker and providing them with a suite of Fairphone 4s to be used as one of their devices in the field. We weren’t kidding when we said the Fairphone 4 is going to be saving lives.

Interestingly, both Delft Imaging and Fairphone are B-Corp-certified companies within the Dutch tech sector. B-Corps are essentially companies that don’t just say they do good; they have to be able to back up those claims with tangible data. So when two B-Corps come together, that positive impact is amplified in all the right ways. In a recent interview with B-Corp, Katyayini Singh of Delft Imaging said, “Our shared goal is to promote sustainable and accessible maternal healthcare in developing countries because we firmly believe that innovation, combined with sustainability, is the key to creating a long-lasting impact in healthcare. Through this partnership, we provide community health workers with a durable and easily repairable Fairphone, integrated with an AI-powered app and a probe. In the field, where durability and ease of repair are needed, the Fairphone stands out. Its design and capabilities perfectly suit the demanding environment of those conducting ultrasounds.”

