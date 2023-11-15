The Fairphone 4 is going to save lives
So how does Fairphone factor into all of this? We’re very proud to announce that we will be tying up with BabyChecker and providing them with a suite of Fairphone 4s to be used as one of their devices in the field. We weren’t kidding when we said the Fairphone 4 is going to be saving lives.
Interestingly, both Delft Imaging and Fairphone are B-Corp-certified companies within the Dutch tech sector. B-Corps are essentially companies that don’t just say they do good; they have to be able to back up those claims with tangible data. So when two B-Corps come together, that positive impact is amplified in all the right ways. In a recent interview with B-Corp, Katyayini Singh of Delft Imaging said, “Our shared goal is to promote sustainable and accessible maternal healthcare in developing countries because we firmly believe that innovation, combined with sustainability, is the key to creating a long-lasting impact in healthcare. Through this partnership, we provide community health workers with a durable and easily repairable Fairphone, integrated with an AI-powered app and a probe. In the field, where durability and ease of repair are needed, the Fairphone stands out. Its design and capabilities perfectly suit the demanding environment of those conducting ultrasounds.”