Games: Goober Dash, Steam, KeeperFX, and More
Goober Dash is a chaotic 32-player Race Royale
From the creators of the rather great Rocket Bot Royale, Winterpixel Games Inc. just announced Goober Dash, a racing royale game of pure chaos. Made with Godot Engine again too with a "Custom C++ Backend" and it will release with Native Linux support.
Get ready for the Steam Deck OLED with these newly Verified games
With the Steam Deck OLED fast approaching, and with the original LCD models now cheaper, maybe you want to pick up some new games? Here's some recent picks from what's been Steam Deck Verified lately.
SteamOS 3.5.2 Preview adds Steam Deck OLED support, Steam Deck back in Top 10 Sellers
Valve released a Preview update for SteamOS to ensure the Steam Deck OLED is fully supported. Plus, thanks to the recent price changes, the Steam Deck is back to being in the top sellers.
METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version now shouldn't lose your saves
One of the big nuisances of the METAL GEAR SOLID - Master Collection Version release on Steam, was that you may have found your saved games vanished. The latest version should fix that happening going forward.
KeeperFX open-source remake and expansion of Dungeon Keeper 1.0 out now
While it (sadly) doesn't yet have proper Native Linux support, it's still great to see more open source remakes like this and Dungeon Keeper is a true classic. KeeperFX has hit the big 1.0!
Mega Crit (Slay the Spire) and Null Games now funding Godot Engine
More good news for the free and open source Godot Engine, as they've announced two more fun names have joined in to help fund further development.
Random: Vampire Survivors merchandise just released
Still need more Vampire Survivors in your life? A line of official merchandise is out now.