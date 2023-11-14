Lubuntu 22.04 LTS Users Can Now Install the LXQt 1.4 Desktop, Here’s How
The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.
The Lubuntu devs know that you want to enjoy the greatness of the LXQt 1.4 on top of the rock-solid stability of the Lubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series so they were quick to package the new LXQt version in their Lubuntu Backports PPA (Personal Package Archive), as announced a few moments ago.