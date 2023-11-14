Linux-based DIN Rail smart controller works with Zigbee, Z-Wave, KNX, and Ajax Systems security solutions
CONNECT Y1 Smart Controller in a DIN Rail gateway running Ubuntu Linux and acting as the main control of YoctoCONNECT’s Smart Home/Smart Building solution with YoctoBus (RS485) and Ethernet interfaces, support for expansion blocks, and third-party integration with Zigbee, Z-Wave, KNX, and Ajax Systems security and smart home solutions.
The Y1 Smart Controller handles automation algorithms and RS485, Ethernet, and USB communication for automated control systems for lighting, power distribution equipment, ventilation systems, climate control, and other electrical loads in various sectors such as Industry 4.0, Smart Homes, and Smart Cities.